CHICAGO (CBS)– Students are out of school for the third school day in a row and picketing starts at all Chicago Public Schools at 6:30 a.m. Monday.
Meanwhile, negotiations will resume at 9:30 a.m. at Malcolm X College, after officials failed to find a deal this past weekend.
The Chicago Teachers Union said they’ve seen movement and made some wins. Some of the progress includes class size, staffing needs and equity for homeless students.
The mayor’s office agrees there’s been progress, but hasn’t received written counteroffers on class size or staffing.
Those are two issues that have kept both sides in disagreement for 10 months.
CTU leaders said the city has made commitments in those areas, but the union wants to include language to enforce it.
“We now have contract language that will protect counselors ability to actually counsel our students. We’ve gotten wins for early childhood educators who are looking to protect the particular developmental needs of our youngest students,” Jennifer Johnson, Chief of Staff for CTU, said. “We also received a cap on charter school expansion.”
There are still disputes over pay. For example, the CPS said their offer will increase average salary to nearly $100,000.
But, CTU says it’s actually nowhere near that.