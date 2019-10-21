CHICAGO (CBS) — Multiple lanes were blocked on the northbound Dan Ryan Expressway Monday afternoon, after a person was hit by a car.
The accident happened on the Dan Ryan near 83rd Street, authorities said.
Authorities said a man was hit by a car as he walked into traffic. He was left with life-threatening injuries.
All lanes were briefly blocked on the northbound side, but two lanes later reopened, while three more remained shut down. By 4:55 p.m., only two lanes were blocked.
Police and fire crews were seen at the scene, and paramedics were seen taking someone away on a stretcher.