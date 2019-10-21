  • CBS 2On Air

87th Street, Dan Ryan Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS) — Multiple lanes were blocked on the northbound Dan Ryan Expressway Monday afternoon, after a person was hit by a car.

The accident happened on the Dan Ryan near 83rd Street, authorities said.

 

Authorities said a man was hit by a car as he walked into traffic. He was left with life-threatening injuries.

All lanes were briefly blocked on the northbound side, but two lanes later reopened, while three more remained shut down. By 4:55 p.m., only two lanes were blocked.

Police and fire crews were seen at the scene, and paramedics were seen taking someone away on a stretcher.