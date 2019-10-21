PLANO, Ill. (CBS) — The driver of a hayride has been cited for taking a tractor out on a road where police said it had no business – following an accident near Plano that left 11 people injured.
The accident happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12 on River Road between Blackhawk Road and Fox River Drive near Plano.
Police said Kaitlin Minick, 22, of DeKalb was driving west on River Road when her vehicle struck the back of the westbound hay wagon – which had 14 adult passengers aboard.
The wagon detached and flipped over; the car also flipped.
Police said 11 people from the hayride were taken to nearby hospitals, three of which were in serious condition, officials said.
The day after the accident, Minick was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
But on Monday, the Kendall County Sheriff’s office said Gary Sleezer of Plano, who was driving the tractor that was pulling the hayride down the road, was also cited.
He was ticketed this past Thursday for operating a farm tractor on a roadway that was not being used for farming operations.
The investigation continued Monday.