There’s always plenty to do in Chicago, but finding fun on the cheap can be another story.

From 3D printing to a discussion about quantum computing, here are four fun things to do around town that’ll cost you nothing at all.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

3D Printer Authorization

From the event description:

Come learn how to use the 3D printers! We will teach you how to upload designs to the printing software, check the specs, prepare the printer, and (of course) print! This workshop provides all materials and a sample project. We will also give you a copy of basic 3D printing instructions to take home.

When: Tuesday, Oct. 22, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Idea Realization Lab, 247 S. State St., Room 310

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Screen Printing Workshop

From the event description:

Ever wanted to make custom graphic tees? Want to see your own artwork printed on a shirt, poster, or card? Come learn how to screen print! In this workshop, you will learn the basics of creating a vinyl stencil, applying the stencil to a screen, printing onto fabric, and setting the ink with a heat gun. This workshop provides materials and a sample project, but you are welcome (and encouraged!) to bring your own vinyl stencils and shirts or fabrics to print on. You will also get a copy of basic screen printing instructions to take home.

When: Tuesday, Oct. 22, 4-6 p.m.

Where: Idea Realization Lab, 247 S. State St., Room 310

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Luisa MIller: From Schiller to Verdi to Chicago

From the event description:

Coinciding with the production of Verdi’s early opera Luisa Miller at the Lyric Opera of Chicago (October 12-31), this presentation will feature musicologist Jesse Rosenberg, who will discuss the background and significance of the work, and Enrique Mazzola, conductor the Luisa Miller ​performances and Music Director-designate of the company (he assumes full-time duties as Music Director beginning with the 2021-22 season), who will offer his insights into this neglected Verdian masterpiece.

When: Thursday, Oct. 24, 6-8 p.m.

Where: Italian Cultural Institute, 500 N. Michigan Ave., Suite 1450

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Solving Unsolvable Problems: The Future of Quantum Computing

From the event description:

Quantum computing has the potential to solve currently unsolvable problems, create unhackable networks, and spur rapid innovation across many different fields. Advancing this technology will require a global effort that brings together scientists, engineers, academia, and industry. Join Talia Gershon, director of research strategy and growth initiatives at IBM Research, and David Awschalom, director of the Chicago Quantum Exchange, to hear more about the progress and promise of quantum computing and technology, and how universities, laboratories, and companies in the Chicago area are ensuring the US leadership in this critical area of research.

When: Thursday, Oct. 24, 6-7 p.m.

Where: Chicago Symphony Center, Buntrock Hall, 220 S. Michigan Ave.

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets