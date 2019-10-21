CHICAGO (CBS)– Part of a Lake County highway now honors an Illinois state trooper who died in the line of duty.
Trooper Gerald W. Ellis was killed in March when he used his squad-car to stop a wrong-way driver, saving a family traveling in a nearby car.
A half-mile stretch of I-94 in Green Oaks is now called the “Trooper Gerald W. Ellis Memorial Highway.”
Family, friends and colleagues gathered at a special naming ceremony at Townline Community Park in nearby Lake Forest.
They remembered trooper Ellis’ bravery, kindness and dedication to his job.