



— A man stood charged Monday with smearing feces on cars in the Bridgeport neighborhood earlier this year.

Ke Hu, 46, of the 1000 block of West 32nd Street, was arrested around 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday of last week in the 3100 block of South Halsted Street, police said.

Hu was positively identified as the one who used feces, and also sometimes food, to deface vehicles and storefronts, police said. Hu was also accused of breaking windows.

He was charged with one felony count and one misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property, and nine misdemeanor counts of criminal defacement of property.

Back in early June, a man police say is Hu was seen on surveillance video walking up to a car door and smearing poop on it. Neighbors said it had happened at least six times in a period of a month.

Tony Wu was one of the car owners whose vehicle was vandalized.

“I saw the front windshield and the right passenger door handle just underside handle and front windshield,” Wu told CBS 2’s Vi Nguyen on June 7. “No it didn’t smell. I’m glad for that, honestly.”

His car was parked on 30th Street just steps from Halsted. He took pictures of the mess. Wu said the passenger side door handle was covered with feces wrapped in newspaper. He shared the pictures on Facebook to warn others.

“It was a lot of responses actually,” Wu said. “A lot of people were just grossed out (said) this is disgusting (and) who would do such a thing. But then, one that caught my eye other people were experiencing this around this area.”

Another neighbor said it happened twice to his friend last week.

“The right side door, the driver side door and the whole door,” said Jack Chen.

A woman in the neighborhood said the same thing happened to her twice.

Hu appeared in Central Bond Court on Wednesday of last week. His bond amount was not immediately available.