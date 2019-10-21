



Amid continued progress in contract talks over the weekend, Mayor Lori Lightfoot is urging the Chicago Teachers Union to end its strike, saying Chicago Public Schools students “cannot afford to be out of school for any longer.”

In a letter to CTU President Jesse Sharkey, the mayor and CPS Chief Executive Officer Janice Jackson said it’s unclear from the pace of contract talks whether an agreement can be reached on Monday to end the work stoppage, and urged the union to end the stroke and bring teachers back to work while negotiations continue.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot to CTU: Return to class and let kids go back to school while we continue to negotiate. Here is part of that letter… ⁦@cbschicago⁩ pic.twitter.com/69SQBPbiY7 — Dana Kozlov (@DanaCBS2) October 21, 2019

“The CPS team will continue to negotiate in good faith and with the same sense of urgency, and we can close out the remaining issues with our students back in class,” the letter stated.

In a response on Twitter, the union said “Can someone let @chicagosmayor know when we said ‘put it in writing,’ this isn’t what we meant.”

CTU went on strike on Thursday, and classes at CPS were cancelled for the third day on Monday as bargaining sessions resumed at Malcolm X College. Both sides reported progress in contract talks over the weekend, but it’s unclear how close the district and the union are to a deal.

“Our students and families are sacrificing a great deal that cannot be recovered. While we have made progress at the bargaining table, it is unclear that we can reach an agreement today given the current pace. The students and families of Chicago cannot afford to be out of school for any longer, which is why we are asking you to end the strike and encourage your members to return to work while bargaining continues,” the letter stated.

Lightfoot and Jackson said they’ve heard from parents who have said they’re struggling to arrange for child care during the strike, and face the difficult decision of having to miss work while classes are cancelled at CPS.

Their letter also noted the impact the strike has been having on school sports.

“The Simeon football team, one of the top programs in Illinois, will be ineligible for the state playoffs if the strike is not resolved by Tuesday. Our girls tennis teams were forced to forfeit every match in the state tournament this weekend. Our boys soccer teams, including Solorio High School, looking for its second championship in three years, were unable to participate in the state playoffs,” the letter stated.

Earlier Monday, Sharkey said he believes the two sides could reach a deal to end the strike in a couple days.

“I don’t see any reason it couldn’t happen later this week,” he said.

Meantime, the union has invited Rev. Jesse Jackson to mediate contract talks between CTU and CPS.

“Rev. Jackson is a respected resident of our city and great statesman for our nation. He has won the freedom of American hostages throughout the world and has broken countless labor stalemates throughout the country, and we welcome his participation in these negotiations,” Sharkey said in a statement.

Also Monday, Chicago Board of Education has postponed its October meeting, which had been scheduled for Wednesday, until contract talks have been settled.