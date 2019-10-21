(CBS) — Basketball legend Michael Jordan is looking to off-load a high-end property in Park City, Utah, according to CBS station KUTV.
The listing on Realtor says the 9,500-square-foot home has five bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms.
It sits on nearly four acres and is selling for $7.5 million.
“Stately yet intimate, this one-of-a-kind treasure is tucked into the hillside and surrounded by 3.93 peaceful acres. In every direction there are breathtaking views of the Glenwild Golf Course and the Wasatch Mountains,” according to the listing.
The home was built in 2006, and with a 20 percent down payment, the montly payments would be $34,781.
The heated driveway leads to a six-car garage.
The home also includes a large exercise room, an electronic golfing practice room, and movie screening room.
Jordan, owns the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets, has also been trying to sell his old mansion in Highland Park for several years. It’s listed for $14.8 million.