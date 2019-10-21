CHICAGO (CBS) —The frustrations with Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky continues.

So much, that one Bears fan has started a GoFundMe page to campaign for enough money to actually buy out Trubisky’s contract: over 17 million left for next season.

The site has only raised a whopping $50 so far.

The Bears running game was nowhere to be found, again. Seven carries, the fewest in a game in franchise history. They mustered just 17 yards and two of those carries resulted in fumbles.

Head coach Matt Nagy said he abandoned the run because it wasn’t working. But many are asking: with seven rushes, did they really even try to run it?

“I know we need to run the ball more. I’m not an idiot. I realize that. Seven rushes in the minimum amount of time, I totally understand that,” Nagy said. “I never go into a game saying ‘I need to throw the ball 54 times. It’s about productive plays. Right now we’re not having productive plays.”

The Bears defense shouldn’t be let off the hook against the New Orleans Saints.

Seems like the Bears nasty defense is losing their identity a bit. They held up in the first half but struggled in the second half, getting worn down on the field for nearly 20 of the 30 minutes.

They gave up 424 yards and 24 first downs.

But corner back Prince Amukamara isn’t losing faith, saying they can turn things around.

“I know as a team, we feel like we’re capable of winning games. We just got to solve some problems,” Amukamara said. “They (Saints) just came in and punched us in the mouth. I feel like we’re losing our identity and we just have to get back to that.”