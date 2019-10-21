PLAINFIELD, Ill. (CBS) — Four high school students in Plainfield were under investigation Monday night for a reported hazing incident.

The students are all athletes at Plainfield Central High School, and as CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported, the charges are the talk of the town.

The students, who are all underage, could get slapped with battery charges. On Monday night, police were trying to determine what exactly went down at the high school, while questions swarmed among families.

“You can’t monitor every hallway, every room,” said concerned grandparent Kathy Gato.

The student reports four fellow athletes forced the teen to do something the school originally believed fell under potential hazing. The district said all of those involved are athletes, and Plainfield police were quick to investigate.

“You don’t have all the facts, and you know – you don’t know. Maybe you’re not going to ever get all the facts,” Gato said.

The high school notified parents of the complaint through robocalls and letters. Police have not said exactly what the teens did to the other, but investigators insist the teen did not have bodily injuries.

Police later determined whatever happened at the school did not meet the criteria for hazing. Yet, the youngsters could still face battery charges.

“The kids need to know that there are some penalties for their actions,” Gato said. “They’re not always going to get away with stuff, and they should not be so brazen in what they feel like their right to do to somebody else is.”

Many parents at Central didn’t feel comfortable talking on camera about the ongoing criminal investigation. But everyone hopes the truth comes out, because there is concern for the student.

“That takes a lot of courage,” Gato said.

There is also concern for the teens under investigation.

“You don’t want to ruin their life at this point. You know, you don’t want to, you know, have some kind of a permanent record – unless, of course, it warrants it, but I don’t know,” Gato said.

As the criminal investigation continues, the district would not say if the four teens are suspended or allowed in the school.