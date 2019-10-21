  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00AM
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chicago, Weather, Weather Forecast

CHICAGO (CBS)– Showers and storms are on the way for the Chicago area.

Monday morning will be foggy with breezy conditions.

Storms and showers and expected throughout the day, starting around 9 a.m.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros, the majority of rain activity will be showers, but there could be thunderstorms as well. However, there is no risk of severe weather.

Monday’s temperatures will be mild, in the mid 60s.

Tuesday will be significantly cooler with temperatures dropping to the 50s.