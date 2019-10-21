CHICAGO (CBS)– Showers and storms are on the way for the Chicago area.
Monday morning will be foggy with breezy conditions.
Storms and showers and expected throughout the day, starting around 9 a.m.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros, the majority of rain activity will be showers, but there could be thunderstorms as well. However, there is no risk of severe weather.
Monday’s temperatures will be mild, in the mid 60s.
Tuesday will be significantly cooler with temperatures dropping to the 50s.