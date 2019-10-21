CHICAGO (CBS) — A toddler was found wandering alone Monday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood, wearing only a diaper.
Police said, around 2:10 p.m., a 31-year-old woman spotted the boy near 74th and Clyde.
Witnesses said the boy was wearing only a diaper.
Postal worker Shannon Eivians said she was getting ready to deliver mail on the block when someone came up to her saying they’d found a young boy who needed help.
“They seen him walking down the street as well. As you can see it’s raining out here. He looks like he’s about 3 or 4 years old. He had no clothes on, no shoes, anything,” Eivians said.
Neighbors and police wrapped him in a blanket. Police said the boy was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital for evaluation. Police also notified the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.
Area Central detectives were investigating. No one was in custody Monday afternoon.