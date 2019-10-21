ROUND LAKE, Ill. (CBS) — A woman was stabbed while walking with her young child in a Round Lake forest preserve Monday afternoon.
The incident happened in a forest preserve at 5100 W. Rollins Rd. in Round Lake, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s office.
The woman was walking through the area with her young child when she was attacked, police said. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The Lake County Sheriff’s office was working with the Lake County Forest Preserve police and other police departments to find the assailant, who ran off.
Lake County Sheriff’s police Sgt. Christopher Covelli said his understanding was that the woman and the assailant did not know each other. A Good Samaritan stepped in and helped following the attack, Covelli said.