CHICAGO (CBS) —The Chicago Blackhawks are shooting to beat the Vegas Golden Knights for the first time. The team is 0-5-1 and the only team in the league that hasn’t topped Vegas since its inception in 2017.
Robin Lehner will return to the crease Tuesday night. He’s allowed four goals in two starts so far.
The Hawks are coming off a loss and playing catch-up in the schedule. Vegas comes to town after being blown out Monday night and playing in back-to-back games. Chicago has been in almost every game, but they know they have to find a way to finish to get over the hump.
“I think we played well most games,” said winger Andrew Shaw. “We just have breakdowns where we aren’t getting pucks in. I think we just clean that up and it’ll make the difference.”