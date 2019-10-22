Baseball Report: Strong Pitching To Dominate Astros, Nationals World SeriesThe 2019 World Series features the AL champion Houston Astros and the NL champion Washington Nationals in a historic pitching matchup.

Nagy After Embarrassing Loss: 'Right Now We're Not Having Productive Plays'"I know we need to run the ball more. I'm not an idiot. I realize that."

Michael Jordan Looking To Sell Home In Park City, UtahBasketball legend Michael Jordan is looking to off-load a high-end property in Park City, Utah, according to CBS station KUTV.

Blackhawks Tie Game In 3rd, But End Up Falling Short To CapitalsTom Wilson broke a tie with 8:13 left and the Washington Capitals rebounded after blowing a two-goal lead to beat the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday for their third straight win.

Trubisky Struggles As Bears Fall To Saints For Second Straight LossTeddy Bridgewater threw for 281 yards and two touchdowns, and the New Orleans Saints improved to 5-0 without injured starter Drew Brees with a victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Illinois Stuns No. 6 Wisconsin On Last-Second FieldJames McCourt kicked a 39-yard field as time expired and Illinois pulled off the biggest upset of the college football season Saturday.