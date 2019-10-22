CHICAGO (CBS)– The football team at Chicago’s Simeon High School is taking the strike especially hard.
The Wolverines are highly- ranked in the state and at the top of the public league.
They needed the strike to be over by this morning to be eligible for the state playoffs.
All CPS football teams must play at least eight games to qualify. But, Simeon is down one game, after a scheduling issue earlier this season.
In addition, dozens of public league soccer teams were set to begin the playoffs today.
The canceled that, too, forcing teams to forfeit.