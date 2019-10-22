CHICAGO (CBS) — Former Bears running back Matt Forte on Tuesday was installing changing tables in the men’s rooms at Maggie Daley Park, part of the Pampers campaign to make a difference with the help of NFL Dads around the country.

The bad Bears loss to the Saints and complete lack of running game is on Forte’s mind, and he has a little advice for the current team.

“Stay together, that’s the main thing. At this time, it’s easy to point fingers and try to put the blame on somebody. That’s why football is so great. It’s the ultimate team sport. It takes everybody on every play on every down and know that they’re talented. They’re there for a reason. I am not losing faith in them,” said Forte.

The former Bears star adds that he thinks the Bears are still good enough to turn the season around and needs to stick with the run game more.

“My analogy of the run game is kind of like a boxing match. A heavyweight boxing match. Every punch you throw is not going to be a knockout punch, so you have to do the body shots which isn’t the most popular,” Forte said. “Everybody wants to see the upper-cuts or the hooks, so… sometimes you’re going to run the ball and you’re going to get zero yards, sometimes you’re going to get one yard or half a yard, but you’re going to have to keep pounding it until late in the third or fourth quarter. That’s when it breaks and you’re out there wearing out the defense, so if you’re out there listening Coach Nagy, run the ball!”