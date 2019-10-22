CHICAGO (CBS) — A section of the Hegewisch neighborhood had been in the dark for weeks, and a block of frustrated residents said they had made every possible request for a streetlight fix – but nothing was done.

But CBS 2’s Tara Molina is alawys investigating and got results Tuesday night. Sometime after we talked to residents and left to address concerns we’d brought to the alderman, a city crew showed up and brightened the block back up.

Around 5 p.m., Damien Mori was frustrated.

“It’s been three weeks now that they’ve been out,” he said.

But about two hours later, his mood had changed dramatically.

“You guys show up, and we talk about the neighborhood and everything; the lights – and now they’re on,” he said.

Mori said the people who live on Escanaba Avenue off 129th Street said their block went totally dark weeks ago. Many filed complaints and repair requests through 311.

“Numerous complaints – nothing just seems to be getting done,” Mori said.

Neighborhood frustrations have been growing recently.

“Having a lot of break-ins; a lot of cars, vandalism,” Mori said.

Late Tuesday afternoon, Mori said their 311 requests are still open. We reached the city and their alderman’s office.

“If they haven’t been on for more than 14 days, then we need to know about it,” said Ald. Susan Sadlowski Garza (10th). “It takes a while to get the lights put on, and constituents have every right to be concerned when they don’t go on.”

When Molina and her crew left the Escanaba Avenue block to meet with Ald. Garza, the lights were still out. Sometime before Molina returned to Escanaba Avenue, crews had shown up to fix the lights.

“Streets and San were actually up there on the pole putting the lights on,” Mori said.

Neighbors took pictures after 6 p.m.

“It’s never happened that fast – 6 o’clock at night?” Mori said. “Now they’re on, and so I wonder what the next thing is we can get fixed.”

Residents said they had reached Ald. Garza about the issue and had not heard back. But when we asked her about that, she said she hadn’t heard from anyone directly and 311 complaints aren’t directed to her office.