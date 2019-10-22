



A 60-year-old woman has been charged with aggravated battery and attempted murder for stabbing another woman in front of her child in the Grant Woods forest preserve in Lake County on Monday.

Lake County Forest Preserves Ranger Police said the victim was walking on the Grant Woods trail near Rollins and Wilson roads in Ingleside around 4:20 p.m., when 60-year-old Marquette Owens stabbed her. The victim’s son was not injured.

Sources said Owens ran away as a bystander called police for help. She was arrested a short time later.

Police did not provide any details on the attack, or Owen’s purported motive.

Sources earlier called the stabbing random, but a question remains as to whether the victim might have known the woman who attacked her. A local police commander told CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos that police as of late Tuesday were still conducting follow-up interviews to figure that out.

Owens has been charged with aggravated battery and attempted murder, and was being held in the Lake County Jail on $750,000 bond, police said.

We looked into Owens’ background. She was previously found guilty of unlawfully having a gun and ammunition, and she was charged with disorderly conduct and aggravated assault with a gun or knife – but those charges were dropped.

Meanwhile, the victim was being treated at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. Police said she had serious cuts, but her injuries were not life-threatening.

“Our officers and detectives did an excellent job in investigating the case that subsequently led to charging Owens,” Lake County Forest Preserves Police Cmdr. Jim Siefken said in an email. “Safety within the Lake County Forest Preserves is our number one priority,” he said.

Owens was due back in court on Oct. 29, according to Lake County Jail records.