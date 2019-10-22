  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s the last week to visit the Chicago Botanic Garden’s “Night of 1,000 Jack-O’-Lanterns.”

The Halloween-themed event features over 1,000 carved pumpkins, some as big as 150 pounds.

Credit: Ila Rothschild  

The festive garden experience continues this week on Oct. 23 through Oct. 27 from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Credit: Ila Rothschild

Visitors can walk through the garden and view the pumpkins throughout the paths, in addition to visiting the fall-themed trains at the Model Railroad Garden.

Credit: Miles Zaremski

Tickets for the event can be purchased online.