CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s the last week to visit the Chicago Botanic Garden’s “Night of 1,000 Jack-O’-Lanterns.”
The Halloween-themed event features over 1,000 carved pumpkins, some as big as 150 pounds.
The festive garden experience continues this week on Oct. 23 through Oct. 27 from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Visitors can walk through the garden and view the pumpkins throughout the paths, in addition to visiting the fall-themed trains at the Model Railroad Garden.
Tickets for the event can be purchased online.