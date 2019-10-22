CHICAGO (CBS)– A transformer exploded, causing the back of an apartment building to catch fire in Old Town.
Flames were seen engulfing the back porch on Hudson near Blackhawk.
The flames lit up the alley at 2:30 Tuesday morning, as firefighters moved around dumpsters and garbage cans to put out the fire.
One neighbor shared cell phone video he shot of the fire from his back porch. Other neighbors told CBS 2 they could feel the heat from the flames, inside their homes.
According to Chicago Red Cross officials, two families were displaced and they will be provide with “immediate service.”
Chicago police provided an update saying the fire may have originated in a trash can.
No injuries were reported.