CHICAGO (CBS)– Pace has unveiled its 2020 budget—and it holds some bad news for some suburban riders.
To save money, the agency has proposed eliminating eight bus routes that it describes as “underperforming.”
Pace is holding 12 budget hearings between Oct. 21 and Oct. 30 at locations around the city and suburbs. Riders are welcome to show up and share their thoughts on the plans.
The following routes are proposed to be discontinued during 2020:
- Route 186 East Lisle Evening Service
- Route 187 West Lisle Evening Service
- Route 509 Joliet-Fairmont (Saturday service discontinued only)
- Route 540 Farnsworth Avenue
- Route 559 Illinois Route 59 (Saturday service discontinued only)
- Route 570 Fox Lake-CLC (Saturday service discontinued only)
- Route 669 Western Springs – Indian Head Park
- Route 806 Crystal Lake-Fox Lake
The agency plans to live stream its October board meeting, in which the budget will be presented, online. The scheduled public hearings, however, will not be live streamed.
Pace said none of the proposals are set in stone and they have changed their plans in the past based on public input.
Pace also says they have will have representatives taking comments and questions on board all eight routes proposed for elimination.