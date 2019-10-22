CHICAGO (CBS) — President Donald Trump will be in Chicago on Monday, to speak at a conference of police chiefs from around the world, on the same day as a campaign fundraiser in the city.
The president was scheduled to speak early Monday afternoon at the International Association of Chiefs of Police annual conference at McCormick Place, CBS News has confirmed.
Last year, the president addressed the same group at its conference in Orlando, and blasted the number of shootings in Chicago, saying “the crime spree is a terrible blight” and “there’s no reason for what’s going on there.”
Trump has repeatedly criticized Chicago’s handling of violent crime, claiming without evidence that he’s spoken to an officer who could stop crime immediately if he were put in charge.
The Chicago Police Department has repeatedly said it has been unable to identify any officer who spoke with Trump about solving crime.
The president’s appearance at the police chiefs’ conference on Monday comes on the same day he’s scheduled to attend a campaign fundraiser in Chicago.
Cook County Republican Party Chairman Aaron Del Mar, who is organizing the fundraiser lunch, said it would be held in a “nice, intimate venue.” Del Mar said less than 200 people are expected to attend.
Guests will pay $2,800 per person for a lunch ticket, $35,000 per couple for a photo opportunity, and $100,000 per person to join a roundtable discussion at the fundraiser.