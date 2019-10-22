CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s the fourth day of canceled classes for Chicago Public Schools students as the teachers’ strike continues.
The head of the teachers union says his hopes of a quick end were dashed after Mayor Lori Lightfoot sent a letter asking teachers to return to work during negotiations.
Instead of returning to work, teachers are expected to continue picketing.
And we may see more protesters on the picket lines than usual this morning.
The CTU says they’re pulling all but two members of the bargaining team away from the negotiating table today.
Late last night, the mayor answered saying she’s disappointed the CTU would decide to diminish their team at the table.
The mayor also mentioned how much this strike is impacting the students and many of their parents, as they either find alternative child care or miss work.
CBS 2 talked to a mother of six who says she’s lucky she can send her kids to Inner City Impact, a local non-profit offering free childcare during the strike. Still, she’s ready to see her kids back in class.
“I just wish they would hurry up kids want to go back to school and see their friends,” Davonna BoBo, a CPS parent, said.
Despite how difficult things are for families finding alternative child care or kids missing class, the CTU says this strike won’t end until they have an agreement in writing.
Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren will be in Chicago Tuesday, supporting the striking CTU teachers.