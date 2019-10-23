CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were hit by fire from pellet guns this week near the Illinois Institute of Technology.
The incidents happened around 4:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 3400 block of South State Street, police said.
Someone in a gray vehicle drove past the location and fired what was believed to be a BB gun, striking the two men, police said.
A man between the ages of 18 and 21 was struck near the groin area, police said. He refused medical attention and was not cooperative with police.
The second victim, a 77-year-old man, said he heard a popping sound near the back of his head and then realized he was bleeding, police said.
He was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center with minor injuries and was treated and released, police said.
No description of the shooter was available, and no one was in custody Wednesday night.