CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago Police officer was rushed from the scene of an accident at Madison Street and Pulaski Road after his squad car was involved in a crash.

Two young children were also injured.

As CBS 2’s Charlie De Mar reported, the accident happened at Madison Street and Pulaski Road, on the cusp of the East and West Garfield Park neighborhoods.

A 2-month-old girl and a 3-year-old girl were both taken to St. Anthony Hospital in good condition, according to the Fire Department.

A 33-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and a 33-year-old woman was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, all also in good condition, according to the Fire Department.

One of the adults who went to Mount Sinai was a Chicago Police officer, according to reports at the scene.

“A car just hit me at Madison and Pulaski,” the male officer from the Harrison District is heard saying on police radio.

Video from the scene showed heavy passenger-side damage in the police SUV squad car. But police were able to drive the squad car from the scene.

There were at least two other cars involved. A sport-utility vehicle with its airbags deployed was spun out and crashed into another car.

The officer was talking when he arrived at the hospital, according to radio dispatch reports.

The cause of the crash was not immediately learned.