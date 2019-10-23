CHICAGO (CBS) — Matt Nagy says the blinders are up for the Bears as they try to block out all the outside noise and negativity coming off their worst performance in his tenure.

But what about what’s going on inside his quarterback’s head as Mitchell Trubisky continues to struggle and take the brunt of the criticism?

“If you just don’t think you’re good enough to play, or if you have those bad thoughts in your head, it’s definitely going to snowball,” said Trubisky. “I think we all know what we’re capable of, just talent-wise on offense. And what we did last year. And if you don’t believe that, you’re in the wrong spot.”

“I think he’s doing well,” said tight end Trey Burton. “He gets it undeservedly. Fingers get pointed at him no matter what. A lot of times it’s not fair. I know I can play better and help him out. I deserve some of that as well.”

“With this being his third season, there’s still a lot more football to play,” added receiver Allen Robinson. “This is not the end of the season. We’re not going off on vacation. And our story can still be written the way we want it to be.”

A few of the Bears confirmed they did have a players-only meeting. They wouldn’t share many details, but Allen Robinson did say it was a positive meeting, and hopes maybe it can be something that gets them playing better.