CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago teachers will shift from the picket lines in front of schools to what’s expected to be a massive rally near Thompson Center.

Chicago Public School teachers plan to be front and center when Mayor Lori Lightfoot delivers her budget address.

They will leave the picket lines and march downtown for a rally outside City Hall, while the mayor is speaking.

Union members expects their rally to draw tens of thousands of teachers, parents, students and supporters.

It’s Day 5 of cancelled classes in Chicago as teachers strike for more pay, smaller class sizes. The union’s taking their fight downtown – protesters already meeting outside the Thompson Center ahead of a massive rally at 11.@cbschicago pic.twitter.com/8R2FxUTPLx — Eric Cox (@EricCoxTV) October 23, 2019

The rally is set to start at 11 a.m. Wednesday, but protesters could arrive at City Hall as early as 7:30 a.m.

Serious traffic delays are expected due to the rally.

Downtown Commuter Alert – Starting at 8a, Chicago Teachers Union is planning a rally around City Hall / Daley Plaza. Significant traffic delays are expected given anticipated crowd sizes. We will likely implement rotating road closures. Use @CTA this morning, if possible. pic.twitter.com/paPQOQSpC6 — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) October 23, 2019

The Chicago Department of Transportation recommends commuters use mass transit Wednesday morning to avoid anticipated delays in Chicago the Loop, due to a teacher’s union rally.

The streets that will be closed to traffic on a rotating basis include: Randolph, Washington, Clark, LaSalle, Franklin and Wacker Drive. Daley Plaza and surrounding areas will be closed.

Additional officers being deployed downtown to ensure our teachers & commuters are safe during this morning's rally at City Hall. #CPDMedia car will also be on hand to provide traffic updates to help navigate around the Loop. We expect traffic to be impacted until early afternoon pic.twitter.com/YJgjtBr1ih — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) October 23, 2019

Additional Chicago police officer will be deployed during the rally.