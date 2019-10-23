By Eric Cox
Filed Under:Chicago Teachers Rally, Chicago Teachers' Strike, Chicago Traffic, The Loop, Traffic

CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago teachers will shift from the picket lines in front of schools to what’s expected to be a massive rally near Thompson Center.

Chicago Public School teachers plan to be front and center when Mayor Lori Lightfoot delivers her budget address.

They will leave the picket lines and march downtown for a rally outside City Hall, while the mayor is speaking.

Union members expects their rally to draw tens of thousands of teachers, parents, students and supporters.

The rally is set to start at 11 a.m. Wednesday, but protesters could arrive at City Hall as early as 7:30 a.m.

Serious traffic delays are expected due to the rally.

The Chicago Department of Transportation recommends commuters use mass transit Wednesday morning to avoid anticipated delays in Chicago the Loop, due to a teacher’s union rally.

The streets that will be closed to traffic on a rotating basis include: Randolph, Washington, Clark, LaSalle, Franklin and Wacker Drive. Daley Plaza and surrounding areas will be closed.

Additional Chicago police officer will be deployed during the rally.

Eric Cox