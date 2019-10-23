



— Drivers don’t stop at one specific intersection in the Hermosa community – and we caught it all on camera.

After a deadly accident and countless close calls at Pulaski Road and Dickens Avenue, neighbors told CBS 2’s Tara Molina they are fed up with what they call a neglected, dangerous intersection.

They want something done about it.

It took us minutes to see exactly what people in the neighborhood were talking about. We caught driver after driver going through the stop signs on both northbound and southbound Pulaski Road – even with people walking through the crosswalk.

The barbershop at corner of the intersection has a front-row seat to the rolling stops and close calls that residents are fed up with.

“This area is very dangerous,” said one neighbor named Angel. “I almost got hit. My father almost got hit. A lot of people almost got hit.”

Angel told us he has been watching for five years now.

“Truck drivers, buses – everybody likes to just run this stop sign,” Angel said. “I don’t know what it is around here.”

And like his neighbors, who took it upon themselves to put up orange traffic cones in the street, Angel is frustrated.

“They need to put a light here, to be honest,” he said.

Just last week, a man in a dump truck blew the stop sign, hitting and killing a man crossing the street.

So why are the changes at the intersection limited to portable plastic cones that were put in place by residents?

“It’s always been an issue,” said Eric Nelson. “I’ve almost been hit five times.”

Nelson is part of the group of residents asking Ald. Roberto Maldonado (26th) why no action has been taken.

“Really, we have not heard anything,” Nelson said.

We asked too, and it looks like we’ll have to keep asking.

“It’s not responsible driving, so the city needs to find a way to step up,” Nelson said.

Molina had not heard back from Ald. Maldonado as of 10 p.m. Wednesday, if we do hear from the alderman’s office, we’ll update this online story right here.