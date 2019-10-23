David Ross New Manager Of Chicago Cubs: ReportsDavid Ross wil be named the new manager of the Chicago Cubs, according to multiple reports.

Blackhawks Blow Lead, Fall To Las Vegas In ShootoutMarc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves through overtime and two more stops in the shootout, leading the Vegas Golden Knights to a victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night.

Former Bears Running Back Matt Forte Tells The Bears to RUN!The bad Bears loss to the Saints and complete lack of running game is on Matt Forte’s mind, and he has a little advice for the current team.

Bulls Begin Rebuilding Effort For This Season Starting With The HornetsThe Bulls had a record of 17 wins and 41 losses last year under head coach Jim Boylen, but this year is his first full season at the helm. Boylen isn’t letting the new role affect his approach.

Blackhawks Looking To Beat Golden Knights For The First Time"We just have breakdowns where we aren't getting pucks in. I think we just clean that up and it'll make the difference."

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 8: Chase Edmonds A Must-AddThe Arizona Cardinals running back exploded for a big day on Sunday and if he's still available, you should pick him up as soon as possible.