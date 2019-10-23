CHICAGO (CBS) — David Ross wil be named the new manager of the Chicago Cubs, according to multiple reports.
Ross played for the North Siders and helped lead them to the World Series title in 2016.
Ross, 42, replaces Joe Maddon, whose contract was not renewed.
Maddon earlier this month was selected the new manager of the Los Angeles Angels.
Ross has never managed in the majors. He broke into the big leagues with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2002 and retired after the 2016 season. He also won a Word Series with the Boston Red Sox in 2013.
He played a pivotal role as a veteran team leader of a relatively young squad that beat the Cleveland Indians in the World Series. Since retiring, he has served as a special assistant for baseball operations for the Cubs.
The Cubs cannot make the annoucement until Thursday, under MLB rules that prohibit making official changes on the day of a World Series game. Game 2 between the Nationals and Astros is tonight. Thursday is an off day.