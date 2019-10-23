If you love to eat and drink, this week offers a great chance to explore the world of Chicago food and beverage. From a mixology class to a food t there’s plenty to explore and enjoy if you’re hungry for something new.
Mixology 101 Class: Liquid Confidence
From the event description:
We’ll walk you through understanding the art and science of mixology in its most basic form, inlcuding taste, exploring flavour pairings, dilution, temperature, mixing and serving.
When: Friday, Oct. 25, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: Declan’s Irish Pub, 1240 N. Wells St.
Price: $60-$85
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Halloween Cupcake Class with IntoxiCakes
From the event description:
In this class you will learn basic techniques such as pipping and how to decorate simple designs on cupcakes.
When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 2-3:30 p.m.
Where: BottlesUp, 3164 N. Broadway
Price: $45.88
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Speed Dating
From the event description:
A low key, sophisticated approach to dating in Chicago, preferring a “less is more” environment devoid of typical event trappings. Gone are the name-tags, shouting and over-the-top party trimmings.
When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 6-8 p.m.
Where: The Godfrey Hotel Chicago, 127 W. Huron St.
Price: $36.25
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Tricks & Treats
From the event description:
Come dance, drink, eat and enter the best costume contest.
When: Saturday, Oct. 26, 8 p.m.- Sunday, Oct. 27 2 a.m.
Where: PorkChop Hyde Park, 5121 S. Harper Ave.
Price: $20-$30
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Sidewalk Food Tours of Chicago: River North
From the event description:
Besides Cubs vs. Sox, Chicagoans passionately debate two other controversies: Who makes the best deep-dish pizza and who serves up the best Italian beef sandwiches. You’ll get to try two of the most popular answers on this three-hour food and history walking tour of River North.
When: Friday, Oct. 25, 11 a.m.
Where: River North, 222 W. Merchandise Mart Plaza
Price: $42
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
