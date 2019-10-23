BERWYN, Ill. (CBS) — A pickup truck ran into four parked vehicles and also caused a gas leak in Berwyn on Wednesday, and police said its driver was high on heroin and unconscious at the time.
Around 10:40 a.m., the pickup truck was headed west on Cermak Road near Cuyler Avenue in the western suburb, when it hit four parked vehicles, police said.
One of the parked vehicles went on to hit the gas line at a McDonald’s at Cermak Road and Ridgeland Avenue, causing a gas leak, police said.
The driver of the pickup truck was found to be on heroin and unconscious while driving, police said. The driver was provided emergency medical care at the scene and then hospitalized for observation, police said.
He was identified as Ignacio Lopez of North Riverside, and he was charged with driving under the influence of narcotics and unlawful possession of heroin.