  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00AM
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Fire Department

CHICAGO (CBS)– A vehicle struck a Chicago Fire Department ambulance that had a patient onboard Wednesday morning.

According to CFD, the ambulance was parked at a nursing around 5:09 a.m. Officials were treating an 84-year-old nursing home patient in the back of the ambulance at the time of the incident.

The incident took place near 80th Avenue.

The 84-year-old male nursing home patient was transported to a local hospital, along with two paramedics in their 30s..

The occupants of the vehicle that struck the ambulance refused treatment.