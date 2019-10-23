CHICAGO (CBS)– A vehicle struck a Chicago Fire Department ambulance that had a patient onboard Wednesday morning.
According to CFD, the ambulance was parked at a nursing around 5:09 a.m. Officials were treating an 84-year-old nursing home patient in the back of the ambulance at the time of the incident.
The incident took place near 80th Avenue.
The 84-year-old male nursing home patient was transported to a local hospital, along with two paramedics in their 30s..
The occupants of the vehicle that struck the ambulance refused treatment.