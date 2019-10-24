



Andrew Freund is charged with murdering of his 5-year-old son, AJ Freund , and trying to cover it up.

On Thursday, CBS 2 learned Freund is working on a plea deal. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey spoke with Freund’s attorney on Thursday.

JoAnn Cunningham and Andrew Freund face a combined 61 charges of murder, aggravated battery, and concealing a homicide, after their son, AJ, was found beaten to death and buried in a shallow grave in a field in Woodstock.

Freund reported the boy missing on April 18, and then led investigators to AJ’s body a week later on April 24.

In a series of exclusive conversations between Cunningham and CBS 2 Investigator Brad Edwards, AJ’s mom claimed that Freund could have more to tell.

“If it’s Drew, then he needs to grow some balls and he needs to tell them so everyone else isn’t suffering, you know. I’m scared,” Cunningham told Edwards, crying.

Legal experts say that is what prosecutors are banking on.

On Thursday, Freund’s attorney said they have started working toward a negotiated plea, and his client is willing to cooperate.

So far we know what the indictment alleges – that Freund and Cunningham forced AJ to stand in a cold shower for an extended period of time, beat him, and sent him to bed cold and naked just three days before Freund reported AJ missing.

Investigators also uncovered a search for “child CPR” on Freund’s phone.

If Freund is able to provide truthful – and perhaps incriminating – testimony in Cunningham’s case, his attorney is hopeful that he could be rewarded with a plea deal.

On Thursday, the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office said they won’t comment on the case or the discussions that took place Thursday morning.

Court records show the negations will continue at Freund’s next court date, which is set for Tuesday.