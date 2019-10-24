CHICAGO (CBS) — Only five teams in the NFL run less often than the Chicago Bears, which would be okay if the team’s passing game was actually working well.

CBS 2’s Megan Mawicke talked with their rookie running back who had two carries against the New Orleans Saints.

The bears run game is in crisis mode, and you can’t blame it on rookie David Montgomery. He’s barely touched the ball! but he said all the right things about the team’s franchise low seven carries in their loss to the Saints.

“I could care less about the rushing yards,” said Montgomery. “I could care less about running the ball a lot in the game. I just want to do whatever I can for my teammates. I feel like everybody thinks it’s the end all, be all. We’re 3-3. We’re in a good spot as a team. We get back to the drawing board to figure out what we can do to execute better.”

Head coach Matt Nagy added: “I have all the confidence in the world in David Montgomery and in all of our backs, I really do. It’s to the point right now where we’re at where we’re all pulling together to make sure we get this thing done. It’s hard to do less than what we’ve done.”

That’s for sure. The Bears are the only team in the league that hasn’t put up 300-plus yards in a single game and they don’t have a pass play over 40-yards yet.

Maybe that will fire up a noticeably edgier Mitchell Trubisky.

“For me, it’s not just Mitch. I think it’s everybody that has a little edge to him right now because they care,” said Nagy “You can play angry at the quarterback position, but there’s a way to do it. the reckless out of control angry or there’s the ruthless, where it’s clean. I’ll take the ruthless angry from our whole team right now.”

So we’ll see if that angry quarterback thing and actually pounding the rock works against the chargers. It can’t get much worse.

Can it?