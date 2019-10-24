CHICAGO (CBS) — The season may not be over after all for Chicago’s Simeon football team.

The young athletes with an important win on Thursday in their fight to save their season.

CBS 2’s Chris Tye has the story.

While most Chicago teams are blocked from the playoffs because of of the current teachers’ strike, there’s hope for the team. Because their week two opponent bailed on them, creating a Hail Mary of a loophole.

Chris White has made sure not to miss a single pass. Or impromptu practice.

“I feel we came closer as a team,” White said.

Every day since the strike started, a group of Simeon Wolverines have met on the field. It’s a public league in which they’re number one. But with the strike on and the coaches off, the odds of a playoff berth, which requires eight games played have become long.

Since Simeon only has seven games on the books.

“I’m nervous, but I want to finish. If it don’t finish, i’ll break down because its sad we cant finish,” said

But on Thursday the IHSA threw them a lifeline. The state regulatory agency will hear two appeals from Simeon football. One is to waive the eight-game rule and put them in a playoff bracket when seeding occurs Saturday.

But it requires the strike to end next week, so they can play next weekend. They’re also appealing the state rule that they have to hold practice over at least three days before a game can be played.

“It’s disheartening to them at this point, at the state playoffs,” said Simeon football coach Dante Culbreath. “Something they have worked so hard for.”

As coaches wait, players practice, hoping the loophole widens. To qualify, the coach hopes that week two game can be labeled a forfeiture, or have the eight-game rule waived.

Also on Thursday, a lawsuit filed on behalf of all CPS athletes which said they have a legal right to play in the post season.

As for Simeon, the team goes before the IHSA Friday, hoping to get word by Monday.