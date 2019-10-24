CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago Public Schools may be out, but there’s still an opportunity for learning with a musical twist.
The House of Blues Music Forward Foundation is hosting “All Access Fest” Chicago.
The focus is to get young people who wouldn’t otherwise have a chance, special access to top music industry executives. It’s essentially a free job fair for anyone 16 to 22 years old.
“There are so many opportunities within the music industry to find a career and we are here to strip the all the layers off of that opaqueness in the industry so they can start finding career opportunities and jobs that they can map their personal skills and characteristics into,” Nurit Siegel Smith, of the House of Blues Music Forward Foundation, said. “And we’re here to help them do that”
Internship and job opportunities are available on site. Anyone interested can pre-register or just show up.
The event takes place Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon at the House of Blues.