CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago police car struck and seriously injured a pedestrian Thursday morning in the Fuller Park neighborhood.
Police said, shortly before 7 a.m., an unmarked squad car was heading east on 47th Street along the overpass above the Dan Ryan Expressway, when passengers getting off a CTA bus began crossing against the light at the Red Line stop.
The officer swerved to avoid hitting pedestrians, but the squad car hit a 26-year-old man in the crosswalk.
The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.
Police said the Major Accidents Investigation Unit was investigating.