



— Again and again, a tweet alerts Chicago Transit Authority train riders that their trains will be delayed because of people on the CTA tracks.

It halts commutes almost every day. And CBS 2’s Lauren Victory had a stark example of the danger on Wednesday – in the form of a photo of two people strolling where they should not be.

Sometimes it’s an accident. On Aug. 22, a man slipped onto the rails at the Wilson Red Line station in Uptown after he was beaten up by two people.

Others land in the path of CTA trains deliberately to end their lives.

Whatever the reason, we analyzed the CTA’s own tweets and found commutes have been delayed because of unauthorized people on the tracks at least 50 times since CTA Vice President of Communications Brian Steele told Victory this:

“One person on the tracks is one too many.”

Just last week, a viewer snapped a photo of a young man and woman right in a train’s path – and steps from the deadly, electrified third rail.

The witness from the Thorndale Red Line stop asked to remain anonymous as she described the panicked experience running to alert the station attendant.

“Being able to hear the train go over and thinking like, well, I hope somebody got her off – because if not, you know, something bad just really happened,” the woman said. “It was pretty traumatizing.”

The CTA’s Steele sat down with Victory in July to discuss CBS 2’s investigation. We found that people wound up on the CTA tracks almost 600 times in two years.

Steele repeated more than once that we needed to keep our data in context.

“The number of incidents in which people go onto the tracks, fortunately, are a very, very small percentage of the overall ridership that we provide,” Steele said in July.

And the CTA’s solution to the issue is a very, very small percentage of its budget. In fact, Steele said the CTA is redesigning safety ads – and not spending a dime to do it.

Everything is in-house for the ads. Even the models for the ads are CTA employees, as they were in similar ads from a few years ago.

Victory asked Steele in July how he could be sure his education campaign was working, and what else the CTA could do.

“Well, I think we know that it’s working because we still see dialogue via our customer feedback channels that people have seen the ads and understand the ads,” Steele said.

Those two people spotted walking on down Red Line tracks as if they were the sidewalk must not have understood.

Victory asked several times, but the CTA would not say whether it is investigating the incident at Thorndale, or any of the 50 other times people have been on the tracks in recent months.

The CTA also ignored our requests for updates and changes they said they would make over the summer. That part of the story is coming up tonight on CBS 2 at 10.