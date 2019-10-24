CHICAGO (CBS)– A Skokie man has been charged in connection with a burglary at a story in Evanston last week.
On Oct. 17, police responded to a burglary at an Uncle Dan’s store located at 1600 Sherman Ave. Police said the windows were broken and an merchandise was stolen from a clothing rack.
Police also reported blood at the scene, “that indicated the offender injured himself.”
While contacting local hospitals, officers learned a patient entered the St. Francis Hospital emergency room with lacerations to his hands.
Police said the patient was identified as Zachary Spear, 28, of Skokie, who told hospital workers he was injured in a bike accident involving a car.
“Spear matched the images captured by a City of Evanston camera of a subject in the area of Uncle Dan’s at the time of the burglary,” police said in a press release.
Police said Spear was later found to be in possession of North Face coats that were stolen from the store.
The 28-year-old was charged with one felony count of burglary and his bond was set at $150,000. His next court date is Nov. 1 at 1:30 p.m. at the Skokie Courthouse.