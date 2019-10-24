CHICAGO (CBS) — A couple from south suburban University Park was killed Wednesday morning, when their car plunged from a fourth-story parking garage in Indianapolis.
Indianapolis Fire Department officials said around 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, an SUV drove off the fourth floor of the Market Center Garage in downtown Indianapolis.
CBS Indy reports police said the 2013 Lincoln MKX was headed south in the parking garage when it hit the left rear corner of a parked car, struck the parking garage wall, and plunged to the ground.
9:50 AM – Tragic accident kills two adults in car after vehicle drives off 4th floor parking garage at 222 E Market, inverts and lands in alley. #IFD Heavy Extrication and Collapse Rescue Team dispatched to scene. @IMPDnews investigating. pic.twitter.com/5qfXaLhQoE
— IFD NEWS (@IFD_NEWS) October 23, 2019
The car landed on its roof, killing both people inside.
The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as 73-year-old Charles Hunt and 70-year-old Iristeen Hunt. Both died of multiple blunt force injuries, and their deaths were ruled an accident.
#Views 222 E Market St. pic.twitter.com/NU2N6tQvtn
— IFD NEWS (@IFD_NEWS) October 23, 2019