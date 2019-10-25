  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)– Halloween came early for some of the animals at Brookfield Zoo.

Animals ranging from sloths and porcupines to bears and hippos enjoyed festive pumpkin treats.

Credit: Brookfield Zoo

According to zoo officials, the Nigerian dwarf goats enjoyed playing with and eating the fall gourds and, Adele, a Nile hippo, also seemed to like her treat.

Credit: Brookfield Zoo

The pumpkin treats are part of the zoo’s enrichment items that work to mentally stimulate the animals. The zoo describes an enrichment item as something “they normally do not receive on a regular basis.”

Credit: Brookfield Zoo

The animals will get more Halloween treats this weekend, the final weekend of Brookfield Zoo’s Boo! at the Zoo celebration.