CHICAGO (CBS) — Heavy rain is coming late in the day on Saturday, and a tropical connection is going to make it more severe.
On Friday afternoon, Tropical Depression No. 17 was in the western Gulf of Mexico with winds of 35 mph. It could become a named tropical storm if winds reach 39 mph.
Either way, the moisture from the tropical depression heads our way by late day Saturday.
For now, high pressure is in control keeping dry conditions overnight through Saturday morning. Clouds increase quickly in the morning with light rain possible by lunch time. Showers build throughout the afternoon and heavy rain is expected at night.
Another issue will be high waves and the threat of lake shore flooding due to the gusty northeast winds on Saturday. Concerns through the night will be ponding on area roadways and river rises.
We should dry out Sunday morning, and sun returns for kickoff as the Bears take on the Los Angeles Chargers.
On Friday night, conditions will be clear and chilly with a low of 35 and light wind. On Saturday, conditions turn cloudy and very windy and wet by the afternoon, with a high of 51. Northeast winds have sustained speeds of 15 to 25 mph and gust up to 30 mph.
Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high of 57.