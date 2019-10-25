CHICAGO (CBS) — Two construction workers were injured in Oak Lawn after a scaffolding collapsed, fire officials say.
Oak Lawn EMS-Fire-Rescue responded to the accident around 9:30 a.m. Friday at 4101 W. 95th St. It was reported that one worker was injured and trapped by the scaffolding, but another worker pulled the first from the debris, sustaining additional injuries.
Both injured workers were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Fire officials say the area around the collapse is blocked off “for safety reasons.”