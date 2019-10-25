CHICAGO (CBS)– A traffic stop ended in a police chase with the suspect crashing his car into a South Side gas station, early Friday morning.
According to Chicago police, officer conducted a traffic stop on a Chevy Impala after observing minor traffic violations in the 700 block of West 103rd Street.
A dramatic scene outside this gas station. What police say the driver of this black car did just moments before crashing into the vacuum area. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/4mugjYfux9
— Vi Nguyen (@ViNguyen) October 25, 2019
Police said while speaking to officers, the 31-year-old driver put his car in reverse and struck an officer, before fleeing and crashing into a Shell gas station vacuum area, about four miles away.
The driver exited the vehicle and after a brief foot pursuit, police said, he was placed into custody.
A firearm was recovered from inside the vehicle.
According to police, the officer who was struck felt pain in his shoulder and neck, but refused medical treatment and is in good condition.
Charges are pending for the driver.