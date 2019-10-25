CHICAGO (CBS) — A former special education paraprofessional has been charged with six counts of reckless conduct after being accused of using excessive force on students at a suburban day school.
Nicholas Izquierdo, a 30-year-old former employee of Special Education District of Lake County (SEDOL), was accused of causing minor injuries to four students while working at Gages Lake School, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Gages Lake is a public elementary therapeutic day school for students through sixth grade “who have significant emotional and behavioral needs.”
Staff members at the school are trained on de-escalation methods, including a “physical restraint” hold, according to the sheriff’s office. But parents allege Izquierdo went too far.
Parents of a 7-year-old student reported to the sheriff’s office on May 19 that their child was injured by Izquierdo at the school. An investigation into the allegations identified several more incidents through review of the school’s video surveillance. Other parents also came forward with similar allegations against the accused.
An extensive investigation, including interviews with the children and SEDOL employees and subpoenas for school records, revealed Izquierdo “acted recklessly” on six occasions with students.
Officials say some of the excessive force includes Izquierdo grabbing a child by the leg and pulling, pushing a child and causing them to fall or hit a wall, and grabbing and twisting a child’s arm.
A $50,000 arrest warrant was issued for Izquierdo Friday morning. He was arrested at his place of employment in Vernon Hills at noon and taken to Lake County jail.