CHICAGO (CBS) — Roger is the PAWS Dog of the Week.
He’s a happy three-month-old shepherd-spaniel mix who enjoys back scratches, belly rubs and squeaky toys.
He’s an outgoing boy full of energy and excitement and he’s going to fill his new home with joy.
Just go to the PAWS Adoption Center in Lincoln Park at 1997 North Clybourn Avenue.
You can also join PAWS Chicago at the Angels With Tails adoption event. Dozens of homeless dogs, cats, puppies and kittens will be at the Petco at Highland Park from noon until 4:00 p.m.
For more information, check out pawschicago.org.