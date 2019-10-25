CHICAGO (CBS) — Two teenagers suspected of two carjackings were arrested Thursday night after leading police on a chase from Waukegan to Beach Park.
A 17-year-old male and a 16-year-old female, both from Waukegan, are in custody at a juvenile detention center in Vernon Hills and facing several charges, including aggravated vehicular hijacking, armed robbery and resisting arrest. Police are searching for a third suspect.
The series of events began Wednesday night, when a woman reported to Waukegan police that her car was stolen at gunpoint, Waukegan police say. The woman said two male suspects, one of whom was armed, and a female suspect took her white 2011 Chevrolet Equinox by force in the 1600 block of Berwick.
On Thursday at 6:15 p.m., police responded to the 2000 block of Western Avenue for another vehicular hijacking. Police say a male victim reported being robbed by armed offenders, described similarly as Wednesday’s offenders, of his Honda CRV.
Police say two of the suspects drove off, crashed the Honda CRV, left it in a ditch and were picked up by the third suspect in the previously stolen white Equinox.
Officers spotted the stolen Equinox and started a pursuit, with the stolen car striking a civilian vehicle on Green Bay Road. The offenders abandoned the car and fled on foot, with one male suspect approaching a home in Beach Park and saying he had been in a car accident.
The homeowners were suspicious and contacted officers, police say. The male suspect was taken into custody, along with the female suspect who was located by officers.
Investigators continue to work the open case.