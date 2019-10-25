CHICAGO (CBS) — The U.S. Department of Labor has issued nearly $1.6 million in penalties to a company whose Waukegan plant exploded in May, killing four employees.
The department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration cited AB Specialty Silicones LLC for 12 willful federal safety violations in the fire and explosion occurring May 3, according to a news release.
OSHA investigators determined AB Specialty Silicones failed to keep electrical equipment and installations in compliance with OSHA electrical standards. Officials also say the company used forklifts powered by liquid propane to move volatile flammable liquids, in areas where employees handled volatile flammable liquids and gases. These factors created the potential for ignition.
“Employers must employ hazard recognition to protect workers from harm, especially in high hazard industries,” said Loren Sweatt, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Labor for Occupational Safety and Health, in the news release. “By ignoring safety and health requirements, this employer created an unsafe work environment with deadly consequences.”
The victims of the explosion include Byron Biehn, Jeff Cummings, Daniel Nicklas and Allen Stevens. Nine people were inside the plant at the time of the explosion. Six escaped, including Stevens, who later died at the hospital.