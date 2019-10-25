CHICAGO (CBS) — A 29-year-old Waukegan man is charged with criminal transmission of HIV after engaging in a sexual relationship with a minor.
Marcus E. Davis is also charged with three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
The parents of a 16-year-old boy discovered their son was meeting with Davis since the boy was 15 and contacted the sheriff’s office in June.
Detectives learned during an investigation that Davis drove to the boy’s home and engaged in sexual acts there, as well as engaging in sexual intercourse at Davis’ home.
Davis, who was aware he is an HIV carrier, didn’t tell the boy about his status until after the two engaged in several instances of unprotected sex, according to officials. The teenager contracted HIV from Davis, officials say.
Davis is being held in the Lake County Jail and is scheduled for court Oct. 26.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said Davis and the minor met through a mobile dating app, and warned parents to be aware of their children’s apps and who they are communicating with.