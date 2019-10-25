  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)– Friday will be a partly sunny day with temperatures in the 50s.

Friday night temperatures will drop, bringing a cold start to the weekend.

After a mild day Friday, weekend rain is on the way.

Showers and possibly heavy rain is expected to start Saturday afternoon and continue into Sunday morning.

The coldest temperatures of the season are expected next week.