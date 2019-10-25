CHICAGO (CBS)– Friday will be a partly sunny day with temperatures in the 50s.
Friday night temperatures will drop, bringing a cold start to the weekend.
#Chicago low temps tonight will mean a COLD start to your weekend. Saturday morning with the "brrrrr". @CBSChicago pic.twitter.com/ML0BkMtDkx
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) October 25, 2019
After a mild day Friday, weekend rain is on the way.
Heavy rain possible Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning! Heaviest South and East. @CBSChicago pic.twitter.com/mlNe6RPQKX
— Megan Glaros (@MeganGlaros) October 25, 2019
Showers and possibly heavy rain is expected to start Saturday afternoon and continue into Sunday morning.
The coldest temperatures of the season are expected next week.